Police are searching for a suspect who attacked a man walking in Central Park last month, leaving him critically injured.The NYPD said the incident happened September 22nd at East Drive at East 106th Street.The 53-year-old man was walking with a woman when the attacker approached from behind and struck him in the head with an unknown object, according to police.The object may have been a brick or rock.The suspect fled on a bicycle out of the park towards Madison AvenueThe victim sustained a laceration to the back of the head and was transported to St. Luke's Hospital in critical condition.Police released a sketch of the suspect and a photo of him on the bicycle.A reward of $2,500 is being offered for information leading to an arrest.Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.