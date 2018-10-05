RAPE

Suspect caught on camera in East Williamsburg sex assault

Derick Waller reports from East Williamsburg on the newly released video.

EAST WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Police say a suspect attempted to rape a 27-year-old while she was walking home in the East Williamsburg section of Brooklyn Thursday.

The victim was pushed to the ground from behind while walking home near Richardson Street and Kingsland Avenue just before 2:20 a.m.

She was sexually assaulted by the suspect, who then fled, police said.

She then walked to an NYPD precinct to report the attack. She gave them a Brooklyn address but is an Australian citizen who's lived in Brooklyn for several months.

She was taken to Woodhull Medical Center for treatment.

Residents told Eyewitness News this is typically a quiet, safe neighborhood but pedestrian traffic has picked up in recent months because of a new nearby music venue, Brooklyn Steel.

Police are looking for a black male in his 20s who's about 6-feet-tall.

Anyone with information in regards to the above incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

