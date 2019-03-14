Reputed gang member changed with attempted murder in Long Island IHOP shooting

New updates on the suspect charged in the IHOP shooting in Long Island.

LAKE RONKONKOMA, Long Island (WABC) -- A reputed street gang member was indicted on attempted murder charges Thursday in connection with a shooting at an IHOP on Long Island earlier this month.

Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy Sini said 19-year old Deantre Green responded to a man's derogatory remark by taking out a .40-caliber Glock and shooting five times, striking the victim once.

There were 23 other patrons, including an infant in a high chair, in the Lake Ronkonkoma IHOP when the gunfire erupted during lunchtime on March 4.

"For this defendant to fire five rounds in a crowded restaurant with an infant nearby is nothing but depraved," Sini said.

Fortunately, no bystanders were injured.

The suspected gunman was arrested within 10 minutes of the shooting.

Green's attorney, Anthony Schiller, said his client acted in self-defense when he opened fire and that the alleged victim, 20-year-old Tyriek Corbin, assaulted Green the night before and then approached Green's table at IHOP with a gun in his waistband.

"Obviously, there's a video of this incident," he said. "It' all on the internet. Everyone's seen it."

Sini disputed the attorney's claim, saying that no gun was found in Corbin's possession.

"There appears to be no legitimate self-defense claim here," Sini said.

WATCH: DA briefing on IHOP shooting indictment


