WEST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Authorities have formally charged the suspect who was arrested connection with a disturbing attack on a transgender woman in West Harlem.
26-year-old Pablo Valle of Queens is charged with hate crimes.
The incident happened one week ago, on January 24th.
26-year-old Serena Daniari was spit on and slapped by a man and woman while waiting on a subway platform at West 155th Street.
Police say Valle also made transphobic slurs. Authorities say he has 27 prior arrests.
The female suspect remains at large.
The victim, Serena Daniari, was not seriously hurt.
But she immediately took to Twitter after the incident.
"I just wish people would leave me alone," she said in a video posted to social media. "I didn't do anything. I just want to be left alone."
Mayor Bill de Blasio apologized to her on behalf of the city, and Governor Andrew Cuomo directed the New York State Police Hate Crimes Task Force to assist the NYPD with its investigation.
----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Suspect charged in attack on transgender woman in West Harlem
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News