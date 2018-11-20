Suspect charged in Baby Hope death dies in custody

He died in a Rockland County hospital after being sick.

NEW YORK --
A restaurant worker accused of killing a toddler known as Baby Hope, whose body was found in 1991 in New York City, has died in custody.

Published reports say that Conrado Juarez died Sunday at Montefiore Nyack Hospital following complications related to pancreatic cancer.

State Correction Commission spokeswoman Janine Kava also confirmed his death.

The 57-year-old was awaiting trial for the last five years, charged in the murder of 4-year-old Angelica Castillo. The girl's naked body was found in a cooler that had been left in a wooded area in upper Manhattan.

Prosecutors say she had been suffocated and molested. Her killing remained unsolved for more than two decades. Detectives named her Baby Hope.

Juarez's lawyer, Michael J. Croce, declined to comment.

