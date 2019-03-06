Suspect charged in fatal shooting of teen in lobby of Brooklyn apartment

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police have arrested a suspect in the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old in Brooklyn last month.
Investigators said 20-year-old Martial Amilcar has been charged in connection to the killing of teen Samuel Joseph in Flatbush on February 22.
Amilcar is charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon.
Police were initially looking for two suspects, but they then narrowed down their search for only Amilcar.
The victim was gunned down in the lobby of his apartment building on Flatbush Avenue.
Detectives believe Amilcar was searching for Joseph's older brother.
