Suspect charged in Suffolk County church arson

RIVERHEAD, Suffolk County (WABC) -- A 33-year-old man has been charged with setting a church on fire in Suffolk County.

The Luz en tu Senda Church in Riverhead caught fire just after 2:20 a.m. Saturday.

No one was in the church at the time, and there were no injuries.

The church did sustain damage.

Investigators subsequently determined the fire was started by a male suspect.

Surveillance video led them to Lee Agland.

He was been arrested and charged with third-degree arson, a felony.

