Suspect charged in Suffolk County church arson

RIVERHEAD, Suffolk County (WABC) -- A 33-year-old man has been charged with setting a church on fire in Suffolk County.The Luz en tu Senda Church in Riverhead caught fire just after 2:20 a.m. Saturday.No one was in the church at the time, and there were no injuries.The church did sustain damage.Investigators subsequently determined the fire was started by a male suspect.Surveillance video led them to Lee Agland.He was been arrested and charged with third-degree arson, a felony.----------