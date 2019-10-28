Suspect charged in Suffolk County church arson

RIVERHEAD, Suffolk County (WABC) -- A 33-year-old man has been charged with setting a church on fire in Suffolk County.
The Luz en tu Senda Church in Riverhead caught fire just after 2:20 a.m. Saturday.
No one was in the church at the time, and there were no injuries.
The church did sustain damage.
Investigators subsequently determined the fire was started by a male suspect.
Surveillance video led them to Lee Agland.
He was been arrested and charged with third-degree arson, a felony.
