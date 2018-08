The man arrested on charges of killing his co-worker inside a gas station on Long Island will appear in court Sunday.Investigators say 71-year-old Lawrence Grammer of Glen Cove shot the 32-year-old after they got into an argument at CITGO D and R Automotive in Glen Head, Nassau County Saturday morning.Police still haven't identified the victim.Grammer is facing charges of second-degree murder and criminal use of a firearm.He is due to be arraigned at First District Court in Hempstead.Police stressed that this was not a random shooting, and that there was no threat to the public.----------