FATAL SHOOTING

Suspect in murder of co-worker at Long Island gas station due in court

A man is charged with murdering a co-worker at a Long Island gas station.

GLEN HEAD, Long Island (WABC) --
The man arrested on charges of killing his co-worker inside a gas station on Long Island will appear in court Sunday.

Investigators say 71-year-old Lawrence Grammer of Glen Cove shot the 32-year-old after they got into an argument at CITGO D and R Automotive in Glen Head, Nassau County Saturday morning.

Police still haven't identified the victim.

Grammer is facing charges of second-degree murder and criminal use of a firearm.

He is due to be arraigned at First District Court in Hempstead.

Police stressed that this was not a random shooting, and that there was no threat to the public.

