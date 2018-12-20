The man accused in a terrifying home invasion and sex assault of a Connecticut college student in 2014 has been arrested and charged four years later.Police say 29-year-old Edibaldo "Eddie" Duran invaded a residence in Fairfield occupied by female students and beat, strangled unconscious and sexually assaulted the victim, who was the sole person home at the time, around 3 a.m on September 1, 2014.Duran then fled the country to Mexico City four days later, authorities said.He was taken into custody on Wednesday in Mexico City by the US Marshal Service and extradited to Connecticut.Duran is charged with home invasion, aggravated sexual assault, strangulation, assault, unlawful restraint and larceny.He is being held on a $250,000 bond.----------