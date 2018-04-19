Suspect charged in fatal shooting at hair salon in the Bronx

EMBED </>More Videos

Josh Einiger has the latest on a fatal shooting at a Bronx hair salon.

By
WILLIAMSBRIDGE, Bronx (WABC) --
A suspect is under arrest in a murder that stunned a neighborhood in the Bronx.

Police say the victim was shot several times because he was unable to get his killer a job.

Outside the Ambience Unisex Salon Thursday they tended a small memorial and tried to forget the chaotic scene two nights before when a man murdered their friend Kevin Higgins, right in front of them.

"You're telling yourself this is just surreal, it's not happening it's not happening and that's where we're at right now," said the victim's cousin Sasha Myrie. "We're in a moment of grieving."

Around 8 Tuesday night, Higgins had stopped at the barber shop on the way home from his construction job. But police say he was confronted by a gunman.

They were inside the store as they fought over the gun. The assailant was shot first before regaining control and shooting Higgins four times. The father of five did not survive.

"He was that type of guy to be the role model," said Myrie "He was the father that you would see at the daughter father dance. Those were his princess and he's not here to be the chaperone or walk them down the aisle for their wedding."

Police quickly rounded up the suspect who had been shot in the leg. Thursday night they identified him as 35-year-old Trafarrah Smith and charged him with murder.

Investigators believe Higgins had promised to help Smith find a job, but that job fell through, angering Smith.

"We just thank God this guy was apprehended shortly after the incident," said Myrie.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingman shotWilliamsbridgeBronxNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
Show More
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
More News