RAPE

Suspect chargaed with sexually assaulting, raping woman in Bronx

The suspect forced the woman into a building in the Bronx.

Eyewitness News
MOTT HAVEN, Bronx (WABC) --
Police have arrested a suspect in connection with the rape of a woman in the Bronx.

30-year-old Tyreke Schenholster of Yonkers is charged with rape, robbery, criminal sexual act, criminal use of a firearm, sex abuse and menacing.

Police said the man pretended to have a gun when he randomly approached a 27-year-old woman Sunday morning near St. Ann's Avenue and East 135 Street in Mott Haven.

He's accused of forcing her into a building and making her perform a sex act before raping her. He then took off with $40.

The victim went to Lincoln Hospital where she was treated and released.

The NYPD released a picture of the suspect.


