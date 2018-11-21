UP TO $2,500 REWARD💰for information regarding a RAPE that occurred on 11/18/18 @ 6AM near St. Ann & E 135 St #Bronx @NYPD40Pct ☎️CALL CrimeStoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS(8477)or DM us!📞CALLS are anonymous #YourCityYourCall @NYPDDetectives pic.twitter.com/SOhDyDc3qH — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) November 20, 2018

Police have arrested a suspect in connection with the rape of a woman in the Bronx.30-year-old Tyreke Schenholster of Yonkers is charged with rape, robbery, criminal sexual act, criminal use of a firearm, sex abuse and menacing.Police said the man pretended to have a gun when he randomly approached a 27-year-old woman Sunday morning near St. Ann's Avenue and East 135 Street in Mott Haven.He's accused of forcing her into a building and making her perform a sex act before raping her. He then took off with $40.The victim went to Lincoln Hospital where she was treated and released.The NYPD released a picture of the suspect.----------