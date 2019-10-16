Suspect critically wounded in police-involved shooting in Brooklyn

GOWANUS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Authorities are investigating a police-involved shooting that left a man wounded in Brooklyn Tuesday night.It happened shortly before 8 p.m. on Baltic Street in front of the Gowanus Houses.Police said the 30-year-old suspect was shooting at another man when officers responded. He was given multiple orders to drop the weapon, according to the NYPD.Two officers fired numerous rounds at the man, who was struck several times. Nearly 30 shots were fired. The suspect was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.A 9mm weapon was recovered at the scene. No officers were shot.Police said the suspect was released from prison last week after serving five years for robbery and has an extensive criminal history.----------