Suspect escapes from police custody in Long Island City, search continues

EMBED </>More Videos

Police say 32-year-old Mohamed Saleh was picked up on a drug charge.

Eyewitness News
LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens (WABC) --
A search is underway in Queens for a suspect who escaped police custody in Long Island City.

Police say 32-year-old Mohamed Saleh was picked up on a drug charge near the Queensbridge Houses around 2 a.m. Wednesday.

Officers say he was arrested with other people but managed to run away from officers as the group was being transferred.

The investigation is ongoing.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
escaped prisonerdrug arrestnypdLong Island CityQueensNew York City
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Deep freeze coming
Icy conditions as more snow heads towards Tri-State
Amazon to announce initiatives at NYC council hearing
NJ family faces painful decision after daughter hit by driver
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
NJ special ed teacher charged with having sex with student
12-year-old boy robbed of iPhone at gunpoint in Bronx
Mother carrying baby fatally falls down subway station stairs
US intel heads list North Korea, not border, as threat to US
Show More
PD: Man stabs girlfriend with screwdriver, rams her with car
1 hurt, 1 arrested in wild brawl during LI high school game
Elderly woman mugged while walking home from church in NJ
More News