Pipe-wielding man kills 4 homeless people in Manhattan's Chinatown, police say

CHINATOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- A suspect is in custody after four men were killed and one was critically injured in a murderous crime spree in Chinatown early Saturday morning.

Police said Randy Rodriguez-Santos, 24, who is homeless, wielded a 15-pound metal pipe and apparently attacked the men randomly.

"The motive appears to be, right now, just random attacks," Chief of Manhattan South Detectives Michael Baldassano said, adding there was no evidence yet that the victims were "targeted by race, age, anything of that nature."



Some of the victims were homeless and were killed as they slept on the street. Their ages are 48, 54 and 83.

Police responded to reports of a dispute at Doyers Street and Bowery around 2:10 a.m. and found two men with head wounds. One victim was pronounced dead at the scene and another, a was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Over the next hour, police discovered additional victims in the area: Two men were found outside of 2 East Broadway, and another was found outside of 17 East Broadway.
EMBED More News Videos

NJ Burkett has the latest details from Chinatown.



Rodriguez-Santos underwent a psychiatric evaluation, police said. Police recovered the weapon nearby.

Police say he has been arrested 14 times.

The identities of the victims have not yet been released.

An investigation is ongoing.

Mayor Bill De Blasio tweeted that he's "stunned and horrified by this senseless act of violence against the most vulnerable members of our community."

Anyone with information in regards to the above incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
4 dead, 5 injured in shooting at Kansas City bar
Deer jumps through window of Long Island hair salon
AccuWeather: Breezy and milder
Yankees beat Twins 8-2, take 2-game lead in ALDS
2 coyote attacks reported in Mahwah, police say
Met Opera Tenor Marcello Giordani dies at 56
Woman fatally shot while making DoorDash delivery in NJ
Show More
Reports: Witness in Amber Guyger trial shot and killed
10-year-old boy on bike killed in Brooklyn crash; Driver arrested
Woman donates puppy to teen whose dog was killed
Expect snowy, stormy winter in NYC, AccuWeather says
9 NJ cities listed in 50 most miserable cities in US, report says
More TOP STORIES News