Pipe-wielding man kills 4 homeless people in Manhattan's Chinatown, police say

Police said Randy Rodriguez-Santos, 24, who is homeless, wielded a 15-pound metal pipe and apparently attacked the men randomly.
"The motive appears to be, right now, just random attacks," Chief of Manhattan South Detectives Michael Baldassano said, adding there was no evidence yet that the victims were "targeted by race, age, anything of that nature."
Randy Rodriguez-Santos, 24, who is homeless, is in custody after the murderous crime spree in Chinatown early Saturday morning --> https://t.co/0as23fzA5e pic.twitter.com/snpIMWiyqC— Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) October 6, 2019
Some of the victims were homeless and were killed as they slept on the street. Their ages are 48, 54 and 83.
Police responded to reports of a dispute at Doyers Street and Bowery around 2:10 a.m. and found two men with head wounds. One victim was pronounced dead at the scene and another, a was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Over the next hour, police discovered additional victims in the area: Two men were found outside of 2 East Broadway, and another was found outside of 17 East Broadway.
Rodriguez-Santos underwent a psychiatric evaluation, police said. Police recovered the weapon nearby.
Police say he has been arrested 14 times.
The identities of the victims have not yet been released.
An investigation is ongoing.
Mayor Bill De Blasio tweeted that he's "stunned and horrified by this senseless act of violence against the most vulnerable members of our community."
Anyone with information in regards to the above incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.
