Suspect ID'd after breaking window of Bronx apartment, attempting to rape sleeping teen

On Thursday, authorities announced they are looking for 30-year-old Marlon Alvarez.
Alvarez is suspected of breaking a window to get inside the Bronx apartment on Vyse Avenue and Freeman Street on May 30.
Police say the victim woke up to find Alvarez lying on top of her and trying to rape her.
She screamed and her mother woke up and then chased the intruder out of the home.
