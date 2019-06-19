Suspect ID'd in stray bullet killing of man walking dog in Manhattan

HAMILTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police have identified the gunman they say fired the stray bullet that killed an innocent man walking his dog in Harlem.Police are searching for 20-year-old Eric Bautista.They say he's the same man seen on surveillance video holding a rifle.Investigators believe Bautista was aiming at another man in a fight over drugs when he fired a shot and killed 40-year-old Winston McKay.It happened back on June 10th near Amsterdam Avenue and West 146th Street.McKay had just finished celebrating the 18-year anniversary of meeting his husband and had taken their dog Milton for a walk after they returned from the park across the street from their apartment.Husband Terry Solomon said they had been married for about two years."I got the kiss, and next thing I know, I'm getting calls my husband was shot," Solomon said. "I'm questioning myself, like, Lord, why couldn't it have been me. I will never fall in love that way again."Solomon said McKay and generous and kept to himself, and he wants the gunman to turn himself in to police.McKay worked as a librarian and was taking college classes at Mildred Elley College in Lower Manhattan. He was shot in the right leg, but the bullet struck his femoral artery.Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------