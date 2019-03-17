Suspect in 1999 shooting of off-duty NYPD officer arrested in Florida

NEW YORK -- The commissioner of the New York Police Department is thanking law enforcement in Florida after the arrest of a suspect in a 1999 shooting of an off-duty police officer.

Commissioner James O'Neill tweeted his appreciation Sunday for Jacksonville police and U.S. marshals in the arrest of Lester Pearson.


Local television stations in Jacksonville reported Pearson, 43, was taken into custody Friday morning in connection to the death of Officer Vincent Ling, who was off-duty at the time of the shooting and subsequently died.

Authorities said he had been living in Florida under a false name.

O'Neill says: "Law enforcement professionals demonstrate time & again that we are patient & that our collaborative forces have a very long reach."

The NYPD had no immediate details on the shooting circumstances.

