Suspect in 1999 shooting of off-duty NYPD officer arrested in Florida

Commissioner James O'Neill tweeted his appreciation Sunday for Jacksonville police and U.S. marshals in the arrest of Lester Pearson.
Thanks to @JSOPIO & @USMarshalsGov for capturing the career criminal who killed off-duty #NYPD Officer Vincent Ling in 1999. Law enforcement professionals demonstrate time & again that we are patient & that our collaborative forces have a very long reach.➡️https://t.co/dDrL9WlPCQ pic.twitter.com/lkdzKdq4l3— Commissioner O'Neill (@NYPDONeill) March 17, 2019
Local television stations in Jacksonville reported Pearson, 43, was taken into custody Friday morning in connection to the death of Officer Vincent Ling, who was off-duty at the time of the shooting and subsequently died.
Authorities said he had been living in Florida under a false name.
O'Neill says: "Law enforcement professionals demonstrate time & again that we are patient & that our collaborative forces have a very long reach."
The NYPD had no immediate details on the shooting circumstances.
----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube