Police: Murder suspect who fled NYC to Australia in 2009 arrested

Police say a murder suspect who fled to Australia a decade ago has been arrested.

NEW YORK --
New York City police say a suspect in a 2009 murder who fled to Australia has finally been extradited and arrested.

Police say 37-year-old Abakar Gadjiyev was arrested Friday in the March 4, 2009 death of businessman Vladislav Tolstykh.

He will be arraigned Monday on charges including murder.

Tolstykh was the owner of a store in Brooklyn's Brighton Beach neighborhood.

Police say he was robbed and beaten to death by two masked men as he was carrying cash to pay his employees.

Gadjiyev fought extradition for years but was returned to the United States this week.

It's not clear if he has an attorney who can speak for him.

The Daily News reports that Gadjiyev's accomplice fled to Turkmenistan, which doesn't have an extradition agreement with the United States.

