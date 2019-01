EMBED >More News Videos A man was brutally beaten at a NYCHA building in Brooklyn.

Police say the suspect sought in a vicious attack at a NYCHA building in Brooklyn has turned himself in.The NYPD had been searching for 31-year-old Lytee Knox Hundley after an out-of-control verbal argument turned violent.The attack took place Friday at a building on Tompkins Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant, and was streamed on Facebook live, while callous laughter rang out in the background.One witness made a half-hearted attempt to intervene, but it wasn't enough to prevent the suspect from throwing nine punches and eight stomps to the 62-year-old man's head.On top of the attack, the suspect spit on his helpless victim.Police said they knew who they were looking for, and NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea tweeted an image of Hundley.The chief added that the NYPD and the community won't stand for it.Police say the victim was rushed to Woodhull Hospital, where he was treated for a fractured nose and a fractured orbital bone.Police say the suspect has two prior arrests, including robbery.----------