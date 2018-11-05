FREEPORT, Long Island (WABC) --A man accused of raping a 36-year-old woman who was walking home on Long Island appeared in court Monday and faced his alleged victim.
Ever Martinez-Reyes, 24, of Roosevelt, pleaded not guilty to two counts of rape, two counts of sex abuse and four counts of assault. He was ordered held without bail and is due back in court on November 19.
"We have not provided alibi notice at this time," his attorney, Joseph Lo Piccolo, said. "We have 15 days to do so under the statute, and if we choose to do so, we will do so."
Prosecutors say they have clear video and audio evidence of Martinez-Reyes attacking the woman around 1:30 a.m. on September 28 on Frederick and Parsons avenues in Freeport, across from Bishop Frank O. White Memorial Park.
They say Martinez-Reyes had been living in the United States illegally and worked for a landscaping company. He first entered the country illegally from El Salvador in 2010 before he was deported, then authorities say Reyes crossed the border again in 2014. He has no prior arrests and no gang affiliation.
He was arrested at his landscaping job.
Authorities said the victim, a mother of two, was attacked from behind as she approached her house and knocked unconscious. Police reviewed surveillance video from the victim's uncle's home, and they believe she was raped while unconscious.
Police say the victim regained consciousness and realized she was being sexually assaulted, and the suspect fled in an unknown direction. The victim alerted her family, who called the police.
Her mother recalled the chilling words her daughter told her.
"'Mommy, look what he did to me,'" she said. "'He raped me. He raped me.'"
The victim was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries, which included a possible broken jaw. Police said the suspect and victim did not know each other.
If convicted, Reyes can face up to 25 years in prison.
