Suspect in custody after 10-year-old killed in Queens, sources say

Wallace was killed inside his Far Rockaway home Saturday night after being shot in the torso.
He would have turned 11 years old on Tuesday.
Sources tell Eyewitness News that 29-year-old Jovan Young was arrested Tuesday on charges of murder and criminal possession of a weapon.
On Monday, Mayor Bill de Blasio vowed that the "cowardly, horrible human being who fired gunshots just randomly into a home" will face justice.
"The killer will be found, yes, he will be brought to justice," de Blasio said. "He will suffer the consequences of what he did."
Police say the gunman drove up to the home, pulled out a gun and started firing at that exact moment Wallace was leaving the home. He exited the home into the hail of gunfire, was struck, and collapsed.
Wallace's 29-year-old uncle was shot in the shoulder.
"The pain that Justin's parents are feeling right now, no parent should ever go through that," de Blasio said. "No one should ever experience that. I'm going to speak as a parent myself. Every parent fears constantly, deep down, that they might not follow the way it is supposed to in life. You are supposed to see your children live their lives out. You are supposed to leave this earth ahead of them. These parents are grappling with the sudden shocking horrible loss of their beautiful 10-year-old child."
Wallace was a fifth grader at Challenge Charter School, with his elementary school graduation set for Thursday.
Ten-year-old Kaylah Lungrin was his friend.
"I started crying, I felt miserable, I miss him, and I hope he's in a good place," she said. "He never left me sad, always had a smile on my face."
Just a few hours before he was killed, Wallace sent Lungrin a playful text about a dinosaur. She didn't get the message until Sunday, but by then, her friend since kindergarten was gone.
"His message popped up, and she said, 'I can't stay in the home. I have to go for a walk,'" mom Natalie Lungrin said.
De Blasio is also calling on the state to reform its parole system.
He says, too often, parolees are dumped into city shelters, more recently homeless hotels, without a job, healthcare or mental health support.
De Blasio also says with more than 1,000 new cops just out of police academy, it is essential to put them in the right places. He also pointed to the Cure Violence initiative, saying those types of programs work.
But right now, shootings are up close to 70%.
