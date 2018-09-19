Police in New Jersey have a suspect in custody after a man was fatally struck in Garfield by a driver who fled the scene.The accident happened Monday night in front of a group home for the disabled on MacArthur Avenue.The victim, 42-year-old Giovanni Rivera, was a resident of that home.Rivera was treated at the scene and transported to Hackensack University Medical Center, where he later died.Police released surveillance pictures of the vehicle involved.Neighbors say drivers often speed on the street.Authorities say the vehicle involved was a dark colored 1992-1999 Chevy Suburban that is missing the passenger side-view mirror and has possible damage to the right side of the bumper, hood and windshield.The vehicle fled the scene traveling northbound on MacArthur Avenue.Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office Fatal Accident Investigation Unit at 201-226-5595, or the Garfield Police Department at 973-478-8500.----------