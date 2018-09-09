Suspect in custody after 16-year-old girl fatally stabbed in Long Branch

Eyewitness News
LONG BRANCH, New Jersey (WABC) --
Authorities say a suspect is in custody after a teenage girl was fatally stabbed in New Jersey Saturday night.

At 10:42 p.m. police responded to a call reporting the stabbing on Van Pelt Place in Long Branch.

The 16-year-old victim was taken to Monmouth Medical Center in Long Branch where she was pronounced dead.

Bryan Cordero-Castro, 20, of Long Branch, is charged with first degree murder, third degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and third degree attempted escape.

The victim and the attacker were known to each other, said Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Detective Wayne Raynor, of the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office at 1-800-533-7443 or Long Branch Police Detective Joseph Spitale at 732-222-1000.

Related Topics:
stabbingteen killedLong BranchMonmouth CountyNew Jersey
More News