Suspect in custody after woman, dog nearly struck on Manhattan sidewalk

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- After evading authorities for three months, police say a known drug dealer and speed demon is in custody after nearly running down a woman and her dog on a sidewalk.

The August incident was captured by surveillance cameras.

The dramatic video shows a BMW allegedly driven by 20-year-old Arfhy Santos hopping the curb at the corner of East 97th Street and Park Avenue.

It happened as police were trying to stop him for the alleged sale of two kilos of fake cocaine.

Police say Santos hit an emergency vehicle that was stopped and nearly hit a woman walking her dog on the sidewalk.

Santos, known on the street as "Coyote," was arrested Monday coming out of a nightclub in the Bronx.

Investigators say he was in possession of three pounds of marijuana.

He had just served a 9-month sentence for racing his car through Times Square nearly two years ago, hitting a police officer multiple times.

Santos now faces multiple charges for the August incident.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citymanhattanupper east sidearrestcaught on camera
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | National security aides testifying in impeachment hearing
Criminal charges expected against Jeffrey Epstein guards
Vegan man suing Burger King over Impossible Whopper grilling
Plastic and metal reported in some recalled cottage cheese
Video shows bodega worker fighting off 2 women robbing store
Woman says her dog sniffed out her ovarian cancer 4 times
American hostage freed in swap with Taliban
Show More
De Blasio, Johnson unveil NYC Streets Master Plan
AccuWeather: Clouds break, temps turn milder
Wrongfully convicted man to sue Suffolk County after 33 years in jail
Exclusive: Fired NJ officer says he wasn't involved in assault
1 dead, 3 wounded after shooting on street in Newark
More TOP STORIES News