Suspect in custody after woman, dog nearly struck on Upper East Side

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- After evading authorities for three months, police say a known drug dealer and speed demon is in custody after nearly running down a woman and her dog on a sidewalk.The August incident was captured by surveillance cameras.The dramatic video shows a BMW driven by 20-year-old Arfhy Santos hopping the curb at the corner of East 97th Street and Park Avenue.It happened as police were trying to stop him for the sale of two kilos of fake cocaine.Police say Santos hit an emergency vehicle that was stopped and nearly hit a woman walking her dog on the sidewalk.Santos, known on the street as "Coyote," was arrested Monday coming out of a nightclub in the Bronx.Investigators say he was in possession of three pounds of marijuana.He had just served a 9-month sentence for racing his car through Times Square nearly 2 years ago, hitting a police officer multiple times.Santos now faces multiple charges for the August incident.He is due in court later on Tuesday.