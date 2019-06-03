Suspect in custody in rape of 78-year-old Queens woman

By Eyewitness News
ROSEDALE, Queens (WABC) -- Police took the suspect wanted in the rape of 78-year-old Queens woman into custody Monday.

Authorities had identified 30-year-old Ryan Bayard as the suspect earlier in the day, providing a previous booking photo.

It is alleged that Bayard entered the victim's Rosedale home through a side door and raped her around 6 a.m. Sunday.

She was asleep at the time.

"No one should be living there, period, the house is unlivable," another neighbor said. "There's no heat, no water, no lights, no nothing."

Neighbors say the home had been seemingly uninhabitable for some time, with boarded up windows and people coming and going at odd hours.

"For a while there, they were using it as a bordello, if you will," one neighbor said. "They would just break in and bring a couple of girls over. You'd see guys going in and out, in and out."

The victim was treated at a nearby hospital. Her son tells Eyewitness News that she was released and is resting.

He said he actually saw Bayard Friday night, and he believes the suspect was coming to see him but instead ran into his mother.

He added that his mother owns the home.

Anyone with additional information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

