Spring Valley library stabbing suspect enters 'not guilty' plea in court

By Eyewitness News
SPRING VALLEY, New York (WABC) -- Blanchard Glaudin, the man accused of stabbing a security guard to death in a New York library earlier this month, appeared in court for his arraignment in Rockland County.

Sandra Wilson, 52, was killed at Finkelstein Memorial Library in Spring Valley last Tuesday afternoon.

A 25-year-old regular at the library, Blanchard Glaudin, was arrested and charged with murder in connection to her death. He entered a plea of "not guilty" in court Thursday.

He is being represented by a public defender and was being sent for a psychological evaluation.

Wilson had been working at the library for nearly 10 years, first part time and then full time. Police say Glaudin was there "all the time" and knew his victim.

She had apparently asked Glaudin to turn his music down.

Glaudin was recently released from jail while awaiting trial for allegedly attempting to rape a woman while at Nyack Hospital on Nov. 9.

Bail was set at $100,000, but just before the new year, he was let out when judges across the state were releasing inmates in anticipation of the bail reform laws going into effect.

A bail reform activist noted that attempted rape remains a bail-eligible charge under the new law.

But, because his name had been inverted, it took some time for the district attorney to establish it was the same Blanchard Glaudin arrested.

District Attorney Thomas Walsh is ordering a full investigation, stressing he was not in office at the time this happened.

Glaudin faces a charge of second degree murder in the death of Wilson.

----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
spring valleyrockland countyattempted rapestabbinglibraries
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
7-year-old boy hit by vehicle in front of Brooklyn school dies
Ramapo High School evacuated after pepper spray exposure
Child with autism denied communion at church in NJ
Man slashed in face in Times Square
NYC teacher accused of forcing girl with autism to touch him
LIVE | Billy Idol wants drivers to stop idling
AccuWeather: Wind advisory and temps dropping
Show More
Final pending coronavirus test negative in Nassau County
Coronavirus: Officials want more screenings at NYC airports
Police re-release video of gunmen in NJ sneaker store cold case
Hearse carrying body stolen from California church
Mayor fires back at Bloomberg over stop and frisk history
More TOP STORIES News