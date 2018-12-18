NEW BRUNSWICK, New Jersey (WABC) --The man believed to be responsible for killing an off-duty FDNY firefighter in a road rage incident is back in New York Tuesday, and he faced firefighters as he was walked out of the police station.
Joseph Desmond, 29, is the owner of the car involved in the death of 33-year-old Faizal Coto. He agreed to be extradited during an appearance before a Middlesex County judge in New Brunswick last week.
Desmond is accused of attacking Coto after the two got into a minor accident on the Belt Parkway.
Firefighters lined the path as police walked Desmond Tuesday afternoon.
Suspect Joseph Desmond walked from @NYPDnews 62 Precinct is met by silent wall of @FDNY firefighters honoring fallen #Engine 245 Firefighter Faizal Coto pic.twitter.com/TQeUeCzLZK— Tim Fleischer (@TimFleischer7) December 18, 2018
He was extradited on a parole violation, but upon his arrival, he was officially charged with murder in Coto's death.
He was taken into custody at the Circle Motor Lodge in South Amboy last week, one day after the suspected road rage incident.
Coto's body was found near his damaged 2008 Ford Mustang. He had suffered severe head trauma and was later pronounced dead at Coney Island Hospital.
Investigators believe Coto and Desmond were involved in a minor accident near the Verrazzano Bridge and pulled over to the side. A short time later, police believe Desmond approached Coto, struck him in the head with a heavy object and fled.
Coto was a three-year veteran of the FDNY and worked out of Engine 245 in Coney Island. He was also an aspiring rapper and hip-hop artist performing under the name FAIYA.
He was laid to rest last Thursday.
