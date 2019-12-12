OCEAN TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WABC) -- Prosecutors have charged a man with the murder of a woman who disappeared after her house went up in flames in New Jersey.
Investigators say 49-year-old Ronald Teschner is responsible for the disappearance and death of 65-year-old Jacqueline Terrulli.
They also say he caused the fire that destroyed their home in Ocean Township.
Terrulli has been missing since September 12. The fire gutted the 6,000 square foot home where the two lived.
Teschner is facing multiple charges, including murder, robbery, aggravated arson, and disturbing human remains.
"I am very pleased that the killer of Jacqueline Terrulli has been charged," said Ocean Townshp Police Chief Steven Peters. "My heart goes out to the victim's family and I commend them for being so patient during this long and arduous investigation."
Teschner has been held in the Monmouth County Correctional Institution since he was located September 13.
----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Suspect charged with murder in missing New Jersey woman case
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News