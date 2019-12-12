Suspect charged with murder in missing New Jersey woman case

By Eyewitness News
OCEAN TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WABC) -- Prosecutors have charged a man with the murder of a woman who disappeared after her house went up in flames in New Jersey.

Investigators say 49-year-old Ronald Teschner is responsible for the disappearance and death of 65-year-old Jacqueline Terrulli.

They also say he caused the fire that destroyed their home in Ocean Township.

Terrulli has been missing since September 12. The fire gutted the 6,000 square foot home where the two lived.

Teschner is facing multiple charges, including murder, robbery, aggravated arson, and disturbing human remains.

"I am very pleased that the killer of Jacqueline Terrulli has been charged," said Ocean Townshp Police Chief Steven Peters. "My heart goes out to the victim's family and I commend them for being so patient during this long and arduous investigation."

Teschner has been held in the Monmouth County Correctional Institution since he was located September 13.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ocean townshipocean countypatersonfiremissing person
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2-year-old boy struck, killed by oncoming subway train in NYC
Jersey City shooting: Device found in U-Haul was operable pipe bomb
Jersey City victims: What we know about those killed inside market
NJ shooting suspects believed to be followers of anti-Semitic group: Sources
Det. Joseph Seals: What we know about officer killed in Jersey City
NJ crime data shows increase in Jersey City hate crimes
AccuWeather: Another cold one
Show More
Philip McKeon, child star from 80s sitcom 'Alice,' dies at 55
Transit President furious after snow and ice cause 7 train delays
Woman says vet mistakenly euthanized her dog
Longtime New Rochelle football coach resigns amid investigations
NJ church completely gutted in suspected arson fire, 1 in custody
More TOP STORIES News