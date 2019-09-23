Suspect in missing New Jersey woman case has outburst during hearing

OCEAN TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WABC) -- An intense hearing was held for the suspect allegedly involved in the case of a woman who went missing after a fire engulfed her New Jersey home on Sept. 12.

Ronald Teschner, 49, complained about media coverage surrounding the Sept. 12 fire that gutted the 6,000 square foot Ocean Township home where he lived with 65-year-old Jacqueline Terrulli.

Teschner was found and arrested a day later in Paterson, driving Terrulli's jeep with her two shotguns and jewelry inside.

Since the fire, investigators from the prosecutors office and justice department cadets have combed the wooded areas at and around the Wickapecko Drive home looking for Terrulli. Her family has searched too.

Investigators said they know Teschner and Terrulli were the only ones at the home at the time of the fire. He's been in custody since his arrest, and his public defender is trying to win his release from detention, arguing there's no evidence that he committed any crime.

But based on the seriousness of the case and Teschner's 30-year violent crimes record -- including an 11-year sentence for harassment and witness tampering -- the judge is keeping him in custody.

Right now, Teschner is charged only with burglary and weapons offenses.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ocean townshipocean countypatersonfiremissing person
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man jumps in front of train while holding daughter, police say
2-year-old falls out high-rise building window, dies in NYC
Vaccine Tracker: Find out measles vaccination rate at your school
Missing New Jersey teen Aviana Weaver found safe
Commuters save girl after dad jumps with her in front of train
Could chocolate milk be removed from NYC schools?
NY Islanders break ground on new LI arena
Show More
Watch the new 'Frozen 2' trailer
Mayor: Newark water filter lead removal 97 percent effective
Celebrity chef Carl Ruiz dies at 44
Source: Giants RB Barkley likely out 4-8 weeks
Man accused of driving van into ex-wife's building on SI
More TOP STORIES News