BROOKVILLE, Queens (WABC) --Detectives are investigating to see if the man accused of killing a Queens nurse could be linked to as many as seven other murders of women he met on dating websites.
Police are urging any victims to come forward.
Danuel Drayton, 27, was taken into custody in North Hollywood, California, this week for the murder of Samantha Stewart.
The 29-year-old was found strangled inside her home in Brookville on July 17 by her father.
She was a registered nurse who worked at North Shore University Hospital.
According to investigators, the pair had met on Tinder.
Police say they were able to arrest Drayton after a separate, unrelated rape case in Brooklyn several weeks earlier. Authorities say both investigations led detectives to the same individual.
Investigators say Drayton is believed to be using dating websites to meet and victimize women.
When he was busted in California, police say they found a woman tied up in his hotel room alive.
Drayton is facing charges of attempted murder, rape, penetration with a foreign object and false imprisonment.
Bail was set at $1.25 million in California.
----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*