Suspect in Queens nurse murder may be serial killer; Found with tied-up woman

EMBED </>More Videos

NJ Burkett reports on the murder of a nurse in Queens.

Eyewitness News
BROOKVILLE, Queens (WABC) --
The man accused of killing a Queens nurse may be a serial killer who murdered as many seven other women he met on dating websites, officials said.

Danuel Drayton, 27, of New Haven, Connecticut, was arrested at a hotel in North Hollywood, California, for the murder of 29-year-old Samantha Stewart, who was a registered nurse at North Shore University Hospital.

During the arrest, police also found a woman, who was alive, tied up in Drayton's hotel room.

Stewart's father found her body inside her home in Brookville on July 17. Police said Stewart was strangled.

Drayton was also wanted for an unrelated rape case in Park Slope Brooklyn that occurred several weeks earlier. Officials said both investigations led to Drayton's arrest.

Stewart and Drayton met on Tinder, and investigators said he allegedly used several dating websites to find his victims.

Police said he may be responsible to as many as seven other murders but released no further details about these cases.

Drayton was also arrested for attacking his ex girlfriend in Inwood Park in Nassau County on June 16. He was charged with criminal trespass and strangulation.

Drayton faces charges of attempted murder, rape, penetration with a foreign object and false imprisonment. Bail was set at $1.25 million in California.

Police are urging any of Drayton's victims to come forward.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
woman killedmurderstranglingarrestBrookvilleQueensNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Woman's body found in New Rochelle driveway
NJ man charged with beating 3-week-old son to death
Mollie Tibbetts' mom: 'You won't see me giving up hope'
Car left on Henry Hudson as robbery suspects flee to woods
So-called 'Pooperintendent' relieves himself of duties
Avenatti: 3 women paid 'hush money' for Trump relationships
101-year-old woman stabbed to death in NY apartment
SUV jumps curb, hits 2 women at Gramercy bus stop
Show More
Man arrested after liquid thrown at NYPD traffic agent
DPW worker killed while removing tree in NJ park
21-year-old woman, 22-year-old boyfriend fatally shot on LI
1 dead, 2 wounded in shooting at Brooklyn playground
West Orange investigates case of Legionnaires' Disease
More News