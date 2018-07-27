BROOKVILLE, Queens (WABC) --The man accused of killing a Queens nurse may be a serial killer who murdered as many seven other women he met on dating websites, officials said.
Danuel Drayton, 27, of New Haven, Connecticut, was arrested at a hotel in North Hollywood, California, for the murder of 29-year-old Samantha Stewart, who was a registered nurse at North Shore University Hospital.
During the arrest, police also found a woman, who was alive, tied up in Drayton's hotel room.
Stewart's father found her body inside her home in Brookville on July 17. Police said Stewart was strangled.
Drayton was also wanted for an unrelated rape case in Park Slope Brooklyn that occurred several weeks earlier. Officials said both investigations led to Drayton's arrest.
Stewart and Drayton met on Tinder, and investigators said he allegedly used several dating websites to find his victims.
Police said he may be responsible to as many as seven other murders but released no further details about these cases.
Drayton was also arrested for attacking his ex girlfriend in Inwood Park in Nassau County on June 16. He was charged with criminal trespass and strangulation.
Drayton faces charges of attempted murder, rape, penetration with a foreign object and false imprisonment. Bail was set at $1.25 million in California.
Police are urging any of Drayton's victims to come forward.
----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*