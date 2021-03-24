Suspect injured in officer-involved shooting outside Ruby Tuesday's in New Jersey: Officials

According to DEA officials, a member of their task force was involved in a shooting during an enforcement operation outside a Ruby Tuesday's in Elizabeth.
They say no agents or task force officers were injured.
A suspect was wounded and taken to a hospital.
This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
