Suspect injured in officer-involved shooting outside Ruby Tuesday's in New Jersey: Officials

By Eyewitness News
ELIZABETH, New Jersey (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after an officer-involved shooting in New Jersey, authorities say.

According to DEA officials, a member of their task force was involved in a shooting during an enforcement operation outside a Ruby Tuesday's in Elizabeth.

They say no agents or task force officers were injured.



A suspect was wounded and taken to a hospital.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

