Suspect killed during shootout with police in Brooklyn

By Eyewitness News
BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police say a masked man who opened fire on an unmarked NYPD car in Brooklyn was shot and killed by officers early Monday.

The shootout involved seven police officers firing 55 shots at the suspect, who was chased through several backyards in Brownsville.

At about 2:30 a.m. police spotted a man in a mask looking suspicious in the vicinity of Howard Avenue.

According to the NYPD, the man fled when police tried to talk to him, then fired several shots at the police car. One officer got out and exchanged fire with the suspect.

He fled the scene, but 30 minutes later a resident called police to say someone was trying to break into their house.

Officers responded and confronted the man in the backyard, where there was a shootout.

The suspect was hit multiple times and taken to Brookhaven Hospital where he later died.

Police recovered a semi-automatic weapon. None of the officers were injured.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
brownsvillebrooklynnew york cityshootoutofficer involved shooting
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Catastrophic Hurricane Dorian keeps pounding north Bahamas
Dorian Coverage: Josh Einiger reports from Florida
AccuWeather: Humid Labor Day
Police: Man slashes Hasidic father, son with box cutter outside synagogue
NYPD announces security plan to keep J'Ouvert Festival safe
Alleged shoplifter threatens Rite Aid worker with hypodermic needle
Search for teen swept away while swimming on Jersey Shore
Show More
17-month-old child among victims wounded in Odessa shooting
Death toll rises to 7 in Odessa shooting in West Texas
Police: Woman driving drunk crashes with daughter, 4 other kids in car
Suspect arrested in stabbing of 2 people during NYC bar fight
Residents complain after plans to place 'Friends' couch replica on NYC sidewalk
More TOP STORIES News