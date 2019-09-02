Suspect killed during shootout with police in Brooklyn

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police say a masked man who opened fire on an unmarked NYPD car in Brooklyn was shot and killed by officers early Monday.The shootout involved seven police officers firing 55 shots at the suspect, who was chased through several backyards in Brownsville.At about 2:30 a.m. police spotted a man in a mask looking suspicious in the vicinity of Howard Avenue.According to the NYPD, the man fled when police tried to talk to him, then fired several shots at the police car. One officer got out and exchanged fire with the suspect.He fled the scene, but 30 minutes later a resident called police to say someone was trying to break into their house.Officers responded and confronted the man in the backyard, where there was a shootout.The suspect was hit multiple times and taken to Brookhaven Hospital where he later died.Police recovered a semi-automatic weapon. None of the officers were injured.----------