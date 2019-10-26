Suspect killed in Brooklyn police-involved shooting; 2 officers injured

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A suspect was shot killed and two officers were injured during a police-involved shooting incident in Brooklyn.
The incident happened around 5:00 p.m. Friday near Mother Gaston Boulevard and Sutter Avenue in Brownsville.
Police sources say officers were attacked after a man selling t-shirts went into a nail salon to use the bathroom, and the nail salon said no. The man then reportedly called the police, which led to a dispute.
Sources say tasers were deployed before shots were fired.
One police officer is currently in the ICU, the condition of the other injured officer is unknown.
This is the fourth police-involved shooting in two weeks in New York City.
Most recently, a suspect was shot and killed by police after a violent struggle with officers in the Bronx.
