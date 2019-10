Suspect killed in Brooklyn police-involved shooting; 2 officers injured

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A suspect was shot killed and two officers were injured during a police-involved shooting incident in Brooklyn.The incident happened around 5:00 p.m. Friday near Mother Gaston Boulevard and Sutter Avenue in Brownsville.Police sources say officers were attacked after a man selling t-shirts went into a nail salon to use the bathroom, and the nail salon said no. The man then reportedly called the police, which led to a dispute.Sources say tasers were deployed before shots were fired.One police officer is currently in the ICU, the condition of the other injured officer is unknown.This is the fourth police-involved shooting in two weeks in New York City.Most recently, a suspect was shot and killed by police after a violent struggle with officers in the Bronx.----------