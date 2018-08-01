Suspect fatally stabbed in Queens home invasion also wanted in Baltimore shooting

EMBED </>More Videos

The suspect was killed during the home invasion by the homeowner.

Eyewitness News
ST. ALBANS, Queens (WABC) --
Police said the suspect killed during an attempted burglary in Queens was also wanted in a Baltimore shooting that occurred last month.

Authorities identified the suspect as 26-year-old Shamel Shavuo, of Maryland.

He was stabbed to death by two brothers early Monday morning after police say he broke into their home in St. Albans.

One neighbor said he saw one of the brothers strike the suspect with a baseball bat as the struggle spilled out onto the curb of Williamson Avenue.

"The guy tried to get into the house, and they tried to get him out," neighbor Kim Satchell said. "He tried to push in, and the fight pursued, and they ended up falling out into the street."

Police said the two brothers remained at the scene and were being questioned by investigators.

The family was later escorted by police from the house. No one has been charged.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
burglarystabbingSt. AlbansQueensNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Homeowner fatally stabs suspected burglar in St. Albans
Top Stories
Tire off truck kills NYPD worker on Gowanus Expressway
Man loses both legs to infection after being licked by dog
Man shoved onto subway tracks at Grand Central
CDC: 'Don't wash or reuse condoms!'
Trump claims Americans need picture IDs to buy groceries
New pot policy begins in Manhattan
Hundreds report possible illness after eating at Chipotle
Customer finds worm crawling out of fish at NJ restaurant
Show More
Death of ice cream salesman's mom linked to dry ice
NYPD: Man kills wife, ex-wife, son, himself over custody dispute
All survive Mexico jetliner crash, some even walk from wreck
Salads, wraps sold at Trader Joe's, other chains may be contaminated
'Dragon's breath' candy health scare: Mom shares warning
More News