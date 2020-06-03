Suspect killed, several injured in police shooting in Brooklyn

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Officials say a suspect has died and several others -- including two NYPD officers -- were injured during a police shooting in Brooklyn.

The incident was reported Tuesday night after 9 p.m. at the Kingsborough Houses at Rochester Avenue and Bergen Street.

Police say a suspect shot at least one, possibly two people.

Officers found the suspect up the block hiding behind trees with a gun in his hands.

Police ordered him to drop the gun for over a minute, and when he did not comply, approximately 10 officers fired their weapons, officials aid.

Law enforcement sources tell Eyewitness News that the suspect has died.

The original gunshot victim was taken to a local hospital and was said to be stable.

A couple police officers ended up having minor injuries from to the response.

Police said an illegal gun was recovered at the scene.



The incident is not related to any of the protests or riots.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weeksvillebrooklynnew york citycrown heightspolice shootingnypdbrooklyn newsnew york city news
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Peaceful protests march on, looters largely absent during NYC curfew
Woman gives powerful speech to looters on streets of NYC
Family-owned pharmacy in NYC devastated by looters
Minnesota files civil rights charge vs police in Floyd death
George Floyd's brother announces memorial, march in NYC
NYPD actively searching for looters who vandalized NYC stores
VA Secretary addresses COVID-19 deaths among veterans
Show More
7 On Your Side Investigates: Who's behind violent protests?
de Blasio proposes plan to keep New Yorkers safe on mass transit
Mother of George Floyd's daughter remembers him as 'good man'
Protests in New Jersey's largest city remain peaceful, calm
Former NYPD chief weighs in on city's handling of violence
More TOP STORIES News