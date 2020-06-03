Suspect killed, several injured in police shooting in Brooklyn

Currently in Brooklyn at the scene of a police-involved shooting. When officers arrived at Rochester Avenue & Bergen Street, they observed a male shot. They then engaged an armed man and discharged their weapons, striking the man. An illegal gun was recovered at the scene. pic.twitter.com/ecUhYujLBE — Chief Terence Monahan (@NYPDChiefofDept) June 3, 2020

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Officials say a suspect has died and several others -- including two NYPD officers -- were injured during a police shooting in Brooklyn.The incident was reported Tuesday night after 9 p.m. at the Kingsborough Houses at Rochester Avenue and Bergen Street.Police say a suspect shot at least one, possibly two people.Officers found the suspect up the block hiding behind trees with a gun in his hands.Police ordered him to drop the gun for over a minute, and when he did not comply, approximately 10 officers fired their weapons, officials aid.Law enforcement sources tell Eyewitness News that the suspect has died.The original gunshot victim was taken to a local hospital and was said to be stable.A couple police officers ended up having minor injuries from to the response.Police said an illegal gun was recovered at the scene.The incident is not related to any of the protests or riots.----------