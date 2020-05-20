Suspect kills woman, stabs man before being fatally shot by police in Manhattan

MANHATTANVILLE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Officials are investigating after a man was fatally shot by police after he reportedly killed a woman and stabbed a man.The incident was reported Wednesday evening at a building near West 127th Street and Saint Nicholas Terrace around 7 p.m.Police say it all started when a 44-year-old man went to a residence of an associate of his. A 45-year-old woman opened the door and was shot in the head and stabbed by the man, police said.The suspect then engaged in a physical struggle with a 39-year-old man who lived in the apartment.Officers arrived and told the suspect to show his hands and drop the knife he had in his hands.When the suspect did not comply, the sergeant discharged his weapon and shot the suspect in the chest.An ambulance was called but he was pronounced dead at the scene.The 39-year-old victim was taken to an area hospital with stab wounds.Officials say a 12-inch kitchen knife and a Glock 9 mm were recovered at the scene of the crime.Few other details were released and the incident remains under investigation.----------