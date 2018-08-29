BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) --A string of pepper spray attacks on MTA bus drivers in Brooklyn are linked, authorities say.
Police released new photos of the man they say is behind 3 attacks on different bus drivers on the B15 line.
Officials say the first 2 incidents occurred in Brownsville on August 23 and one incident in Bedford-Stuyvesant on August 27.
The suspect smashed the driver side window of a bus in the Bedford-Stuyvesant incident, while also unleashing pepper spray in the air during one of the Brownsville incidents, affecting the driver and several passengers.
The Transit Workers Union has requested only buses equipped with camera systems be used on the B15 route in hoped any future incidents are recorded.
Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.
