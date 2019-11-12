stabbing

Suspect named by police in fatal Popeyes stabbing over chicken sandwich

Police have named a suspect in a fatal stabbing at a Maryland Popeyes.

Prince George's County Police Department said they're looking 30-year-old Ricoh McClain, reported CNN.

He's facing charges including, first degree murder and second degree murder, and there is a warrant out for his arrest.

28-year-old Kevin Tyrell Davis was killed on November 4 outside of the fast food restaurant.

Police said he apparently cut a line for the restaurant's re-released chicken sandwich and argued with another man who confronted him.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
marylandu.s. & worldstabbing
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STABBING
Man fatally stabbed in fight inside NYC homeless shelter
Police: Man stabs wife to death in Queens home, then kills himself
2 students stabbed while walking home from LI high school
Man fatally stabbed outside family shelter in Queens
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Frigid air to challenge cold temperature records
Disney+ streaming app goes live with decades of movies, TV shows
'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek gets emotional over contestant's answer
Police searching for driver who struck bicyclist in Queens
2 new Coast Guard cutters named after 9/11 heroes
Masked suspects target real estate mogul's Bronx mansion
Former President Carter out of surgery, no complications
Show More
Remains found in Alabama during search for missing Fla. girl
Trial begins for man accused of driving drunk, killing Boy Scout
Hip-hop pioneer Eric B. released from jail in New Jersey
Push for autism symbol on NYS driver's licenses
Mini Mercury skips across sun's vast glare in rare transit: VIDEO
More TOP STORIES News