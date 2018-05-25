Suspect offered to carry groceries, then robbed woman in Brooklyn

Police released surveillance video of the suspect in Brooklyn.

MIDWOOD, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Police say a man offered to help a woman in Brooklyn and then robbed her.

Investigators say the suspect first offered to carry the 72-year-old's bags for her on Wednesday near East 9th Street and Avenue P in Midwood.

After carrying the woman's bags, the suspect took out a knife and demanded the woman's purse.

When she screamed - the suspect ran off.

The suspect is described as a male, 40 to 50 years of age, with a bald head, last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

