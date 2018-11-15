Suspect on the run after man slashed in face on Brooklyn subway

EMBED </>More Videos

Derick Waller reports on the slashing from Downtown Brooklyn.

By
DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN, New York City (WABC) --
Police in Brooklyn are searching for the suspect who slashed a subway rider in the face.

The attack happened on a Manhattan-bound 2 train in Downtown Brooklyn, after police said the victim got into an argument with another man around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Authorities say that other man then pulled out a box cutter, but at first, the victim was able to wrangle it away. It fell to the ground, allowing the suspect to pick it back up and slash the victim across the face from his eye to his mouth.

The victim got off the train at Hoyt Street, where witnesses saw him keeling over and bleeding on the platform.

"I think this is a sad situation, where this is happening more frequently in New York," eyewitness Alex Urbelis said. "We shouldn't have to see this. We shouldn't have to deal with it. It's scary when people are slashing each other, not even so late at night, on the 2, 3."

Video shot overnight shows paramedics loading the 38-year-old man into an ambulance.

He was taken to Methodist Hospital in stable condition.

Subway riders say they were shocked.

"I feel like the subway's usually pretty safe, and I've never felt threatened on it," one rider said. "So I'm a little surprised, to be honest."

The suspect was described as a Hispanic man in his 40s, wearing a yellow jacket.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
slashingsubway crimeDowntown BrooklynBrooklynNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Snow total inches higher, early dismissals
Was story made up? Announcement set in 'GoFundMe case'
After 2 thefts, Standard Hotel guests warned to lock rooms
44 dogs found in freezers, 130 more living in filth in NJ home
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Blood pressure medicine recall expands amid cancer concerns
Death of Queens driver is 8th NYC taxi industry suicide this year
Harlem winner of $343.8M Powerball jackpot comes forward
Saudi prosecutor seeks death penalty in journalist's murder
Show More
California fire death toll continues to climb, 130 missing
Here are your 2018 CMA Awards winners
Avenatti denies domestic violence accusations after arrest
More News