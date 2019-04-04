Suspect pulled women's hair in Prospect Park assaults, sex assault

PROSPECT PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police in Brooklyn are searching for the man behind three terrifying attacks in Prospect Park.Investigators released a sketch of the suspect, along with video and a picture early Thursday morning.Police say he sexually assaulted a 24-year-old woman between East Drive and Center Drive on March 11.Two days later, police say he knocked a woman's cell phone out of her hand before grabbing her by her hair. She was able to fight him off.Police say he did the same thing to a 58-year-old woman in the park back in February. Fortunately, she was not hurt.The suspect is described as a black man, in his late 20's, and 5'7"-5'9" tall. He was last seen wearing a red pullover sweatshirt with a white stripe and blue jeans.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------