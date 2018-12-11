HELL'S KITCHEN, Manhattan (WABC) --Police are searching for the man who punched an employee at a Manhattan bakery and stole its tip jar.
Police say the suspect removed the tip jar from the counter at Buttercup Bakery in Hell's Kitchen last Thursday around 10 a.m.
When a female employee tried to stop him, the suspect reportedly punched her in the face and then ran away.
Police described the suspect as a black man in his 20s or 30s, and he was last seen wearing a pink hoodie and all dark clothing.
