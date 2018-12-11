Suspect punches baker in face, steals tip jar in Manhattan

HELL'S KITCHEN, Manhattan (WABC) --
Police are searching for the man who punched an employee at a Manhattan bakery and stole its tip jar.

Police say the suspect removed the tip jar from the counter at Buttercup Bakery in Hell's Kitchen last Thursday around 10 a.m.

When a female employee tried to stop him, the suspect reportedly punched her in the face and then ran away.

Police described the suspect as a black man in his 20s or 30s, and he was last seen wearing a pink hoodie and all dark clothing.

Anyone with information in regards to the above incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

