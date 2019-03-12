Suspect followed woman into building in East New York attempted rape

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are searching for a man accused of following a woman into her apartment building in Brooklyn and trying to rape her.It happened Monday at around 6:39 a.m. as the 53-year-old victim was entering her apartment near Doscher Street and Liberty Avenue.Once she opened the door, the man pushed her inside and onto the couch.She says he demanded money and she complied giving him $20.The suspect took the money but then tried to take off the woman's clothes. When he couldn't get them off, he demanded a sex act.The victim refused and he ran away from the apartment.Fortunately, the woman was not hurt.The person wanted for questioning is described as a black man, approximately 6-feet tall, around 30-years-old with a heavy build. He was last seen wearing a green "Flight" jacket, dark hooded shirt and black skull cap.Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------