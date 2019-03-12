Suspect followed woman into building in East New York attempted rape

EMBED <>More Videos

Marcus Solis reports on the attempted rape from East New York.

By
EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are searching for a man accused of following a woman into her apartment building in Brooklyn and trying to rape her.

It happened Monday at around 6:39 a.m. as the 53-year-old victim was entering her apartment near Doscher Street and Liberty Avenue.

Once she opened the door, the man pushed her inside and onto the couch.

She says he demanded money and she complied giving him $20.

The suspect took the money but then tried to take off the woman's clothes. When he couldn't get them off, he demanded a sex act.

The victim refused and he ran away from the apartment.

Fortunately, the woman was not hurt.

The person wanted for questioning is described as a black man, approximately 6-feet tall, around 30-years-old with a heavy build. He was last seen wearing a green "Flight" jacket, dark hooded shirt and black skull cap.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related topics:
east new yorkbrooklynnew york cityattempted rape
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
5-alarm fire tears through Glen Cove plumbing business
Stabbing inside Dive 75 on UWS injures 2 men
AccuWeather: Clear and cooler Tuesday
4 men wounded in shooting at Paterson liquor store
MMA star Conor McGregor charged with stealing fan's phone
Official: LI man who gouged grandmother's eyes kills self
5 kids among 8 hurt when car hits school bus, parked cars in NJ
Show More
NJ councilman steps in to save man who collapsed at ceremony
Woman seriously injured after being attacked by bull in NJ
Real estate mogul posts huge photo of new bride after divorce
Teen survives after falling through 7-story air shaft in NYC
Former Miss Teen Universe dies at 20 after heart attack
More TOP STORIES News