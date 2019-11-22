Suspect charged after teen found fatally stabbed on sidewalk in Queens

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- A suspect is charged in the death of 17-year-old Talasia Cuffie, whose body was found in Queens last week.
Tyler Caldwell, 20, is charged with conspiracy and criminal facilitation.
Cuffie was Aamir Griffin's godsister. Griffin, 14, was shot by a stray bullet while playing basketball last month in Jamaica.
Friends say the teen was at Griffin's home with his family after a celebration of his life, went out to get something to eat and never came back.
Cuffie was then found on a sidewalk on 166th Street in South Jamaica with multiple stab wounds in the torso and the chest. Police say there were signs of a struggle.
Cuffie was transported to Jamaica Hospital where she was pronounced dead. She lived on Vernon Boulevard in Queens.
Other arrests are also expected. Her death does not appear to be linked to that fatal shooting.
Coincidentally, there is a vigil and march scheduled for her Friday night.
