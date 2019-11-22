Suspect charged after teen found fatally stabbed on sidewalk in Queens

By Eyewitness News
JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- A suspect is charged in the death of 17-year-old Talasia Cuffie, whose body was found in Queens last week.

Tyler Caldwell, 20, is charged with conspiracy and criminal facilitation.

Cuffie was Aamir Griffin's godsister. Griffin, 14, was shot by a stray bullet while playing basketball last month in Jamaica.

Friends say the teen was at Griffin's home with his family after a celebration of his life, went out to get something to eat and never came back.

Cuffie was then found on a sidewalk on 166th Street in South Jamaica with multiple stab wounds in the torso and the chest. Police say there were signs of a struggle.

Cuffie was transported to Jamaica Hospital where she was pronounced dead. She lived on Vernon Boulevard in Queens.

Other arrests are also expected. Her death does not appear to be linked to that fatal shooting.

Coincidentally, there is a vigil and march scheduled for her Friday night.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
jamaicaqueensnew york citynypdhomicidestabbinginvestigation
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Suspect sought after teen found fatally stabbed on NYC sidewalk
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Person of interest in NJ woman's disappearance found dead in home
Multi-alarm fire damages businesses on Long Island
Hudson Yards fire draws huge FDNY response
Red Cross wants to ease blood donation ban for gay men
Chilly finish to the week
Search for men who harassed dog, attacked couple in Queens
Floyd Mayweather says he's 'coming out of retirement in 2020'
Show More
Man slashed in the face while exiting train station, police say
Edible Arrangements selling CBD-infused edibles
Massive geyser of water blasts through pavement in NJ
Exclusive: Widow of fallen FDNY firefighter calling for change
3 dead after fire rips through vacant home in Queens
More TOP STORIES News