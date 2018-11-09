Suspect randomly attacks man, woman in Midtown Manhattan

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) --A man randomly attacked two people in Midtown Manhattan Friday morning.
Police said the suspect struck the two near 10th Avenue and West 46th Street at around 7 a.m.
"Are you going to make fun of me now?" he asked as he attacked.
He struck the 59-year-old man with a metal instrument and punched a 37-year-old woman.
Neither victims went to the hospital
Responding officers arrested 27-year-old Methias Edward of Washington D.C.
He was charged with felony assault for the pipe attack and assault for the punch.
