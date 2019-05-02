Accused DWI driver rejects plea in Boy Scout's death on Long Island, will go to trial

EMBED <>More Videos

Stacey Sager has the latest on the driver who killed a 12-year-old Boy Scout in Suffolk County.

By Eyewitness News
MANORVILLE, Suffolk County (WABC) -- The suspect accused of killing a 12-year-old Boy Scout in a drunk driving crash on Long Island rejected a plea and will go to trial.

Prosecutors say 60-year-old Thomas Murphy was drunk when he slammed into a group of Boy Scouts last year in Manorville, killing Andrew McMorris.


Murphy faces vehicular homicide and other charges and was apparently offered an unspecified plea agreement. He rejected it on Thursday in court. Previously, he had told the judge he needed more time to consider it.

"I ask respectfully that those who come to court, allow myself and my family the time to fully evaluate my case, and my role in this tragic accident," said Stephen McCarthy, Murphy's defense attorney had said last month.

Judge Fernando Camacho told Murphy he was running out of patience, called the move a delay tactic, and told him there wouldn't be much time.
Last time they were in court, more than 100 supporters of the victim, including family and friends, packed the courthouse and walked in holding photos of the victim.


It was back in September 2018 when prosecutors say Murphy's blood alcohol content was more than twice the legal limit.

He allegedly turned down a ride after drinking and playing golf and drove off in his BMW. He rammed into a group of Boy Scouts, injuring four and killing McMorris.

"My son was given a life sentence," mom Alisa McMorris said. "To all these scouts, this is not just about Andrew."

His parents were visibly shaking with grief and anger and had urged Murphy to do what any Boy Scout would -- be honorable.
"We were all given a life sentence, our whole community is serving a life sentence," dad John McMorris said. "This man needs to be held accountable for what he did...It's not just about us. It's about the Boy Scouts of Shoreham/Wading River and the multiple communities out there that have been devastated and traumatized by what this man did to us."

The trial is set to begin the first week in June. If convicted, Murphy faces up to 25 years behind bars.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
manorvillesuffolk countydrunk driving deathdrunk drivingchild killedboy scoutsdwi
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Suspect in DWI crash that killed Boy Scout in court, pens letter
Charges upgraded in LI DWI crash that killed Boy Scout
Wake held for Boy Scout killed by alleged drunk driver
Family of Boy Scout killed by alleged drunk driver speaks out
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man charged with raping child at Bronx day care
Neck cracking caused 28-year-old man to suffer a stroke, doctor says
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas get married in Vegas
AJ Freund: Disturbing details of Crystal Lake boy's death revealed in new documents
17-year-old charged with murder in NYC student's stabbing death
Cruise ship quarantined for Measles
Police seize enough fentanyl to 'kill every single resident' of county in drug bust
Show More
Penn Station summer track work to impact NJT, LIRR, Amtrak
Remy Ma surrenders in assault case involving reality TV co-star
AccuWeather: More rain, but getting milder
Bounce house flies 240 feet, injures 5
Prop chicken brought to House hearing in Barr's absence
More TOP STORIES News