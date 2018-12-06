A suspect was seriously wounded in a police-involved shooting in the Bronx that also injured two bystanders, including a child, authorities say.The incident happened in the vicinity of Loring Place North in the University Heights section just after 6 p.m. Wednesday.Two plainclothes officers were on patrol and spotted a man they believed had just used his handgun to rob a drug dealer of a narcotic-laden backpack."They just saw him running out of the building. mask over his face clutching a backpack which is extremely suspicious," said NYPD Chief of Department Terence Monahan. "One officer goes out approaches him and that when he pulls out the gun and turns on him."The officers returned fire."We have rounds recovered all the way down Loring Place and onto Fordham Road, we're looking at approximately 20-25 rounds," said Monahan.The suspect was shot in the neck and foot. An innocent bystander, a woman, was shot in the stomach, and a 12-year-old girl was hit by bullet fragments in the leg.Police say all will survive their injuries."This man was running down the street indiscriminately firing," said Monahan. "He started shooting people in that building, immediately firing at our cops and continued to fire at the cops. Thank God our cops are safe and thank God the people who were hit are in stable condition."A gun was recovered at the scene.No officers were injured.Police have not yet determined where the bullets that struck the bystanders came from.The backpack containing what appeared to be a brick of narcotics was recovered at the suspect's arrest location on Fordham Road.The suspect is expected to face several charges.----------