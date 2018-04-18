Suspect sought after deli clerk shot Long Island

EMBED </>More Videos

Stacey Sager has the latest on the deli shooting.

By
FREEPORT, Nassau County (WABC) --
An employee was shot inside a Long Island deli early Wednesday, and police are searching for a suspect.

It happened inside the Family Gourmet Deli on Main Street in Freeport just after 2:30 a.m.

"That bullet could've came up through the walls, you know?" said Mike Anderson, who lives in the apartment right above the deli.

Anderson's 12-year-old son was in their apartment when someone in a dark blue plastic mask and a hoodie came inside demanding money.

"And immediately following, he fired two shots," Nassau County Detective Lieutenant Richard Lebrun said. "One shot went into the leg of the storekeeper. The other shot went into the upper torso area of that storekeeper."

At one point, a man believed to be the owner of the deli came by. But after speaking with cops, he was too upset to talk to anyone. Residents say the owners and workers are known for their kindness.

"If I was 50 cents short, he'd say, 'Don't worry about it,'" area resident Kimberly Robinson said. "He'd say, 'How are you doing dear?' He always called me 'dear.'"

It is in sharp contrast with the brutality of the unsolved crime.

"Horrible," Anderson said. "The people in this area need to grow up."

The victim was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition.

So far, no arrests have been made.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingbodegaFreeportNassau County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
At least 2 injured when car jumps curb in Manhattan
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Show More
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
More News